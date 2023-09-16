Air Astana To Increase Number Of Flights To Thailand

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 16. Kazakhstan's
Air Astana carrier will launch daily flights to Bangkok and Phuket
(Thailand) from the end of October, Trend reports.
Flights will be operated on A321LR and B767 aircrafts.
As noted by Air Astana, the increased frequency will provide
passengers with a greater choice of flights and comfortable travel
planning.
Thailand's government introduces a temporary visa-free regime
for citizens of Kazakhstan. Thus, a temporary visa-free regime is
being introduced in order to strengthen bilateral cooperation and
develop tourism from September 25, 2023, to February 29, 2024.
Currently, a Thai vis issued upon arrival at the airport,
and the airline operates regular flights to Bangkok three times a
week and four times a week to Phuket.
MENAFN16092023000187011040ID1107081131
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.