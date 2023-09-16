Air Astana To Increase Number Of Flights To Thailand

Flights will be operated on A321LR and B767 aircrafts.

As noted by Air Astana, the increased frequency will provide passengers with a greater choice of flights and comfortable travel planning.

Thailand's government introduces a temporary visa-free regime for citizens of Kazakhstan. Thus, a temporary visa-free regime is being introduced in order to strengthen bilateral cooperation and develop tourism from September 25, 2023, to February 29, 2024.

Currently, a Thai vis issued upon arrival at the airport, and the airline operates regular flights to Bangkok three times a week and four times a week to Phuket.