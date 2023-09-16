Royal Thai Embassy In Nairobi Organized Mobile Consular Services In Kinshasa, Democratic Republic Of The Congo

On 4-5 September 2023, the Royal Thai Embassy in Nairobi's representatives visited Kinshasa, capital city of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo), to provide consular services, such as application of new Thai passports, and visit Thai community in Kinshasa, which are the business owner and spa therapists. This is regarded as the first mobile consular service in DR Congo.

In this occasion, the Embassy team also met with representatives from the vprocessing service company in Kinshand stressed the importance of strictly screening the vapplications from the DR Congo according to related rules and regulations.