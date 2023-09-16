Royal Thai Embassy In Nairobi Organized Mobile Consular Services In Kinshasa, Democratic Republic Of The Congo

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)
Download logo
On 4-5 September 2023, the Royal Thai Embassy in Nairobi's representatives visited Kinshasa, capital city of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo), to provide consular services, such as application of new Thai passports, and visit Thai community in Kinshasa, which are the business owner and spa therapists. This is regarded as the first mobile consular service in DR Congo.
In this occasion, the Embassy team also met with representatives from the vprocessing service company in Kinshand stressed the importance of strictly screening the vapplications from the DR Congo according to related rules and regulations.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Thailand.
MENAFN16092023002747001784ID1107081036
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.