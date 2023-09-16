Joint Fam Trip To Japan By Mgh Travelport, Biman

"In collaboration with Biman Bangladesh Airlines, MGH Travelport navigated new horizons with top travel agencies of the country as we celebrated Biman's inaugural flight to Narita."

S M Fahim Hassan, Associate Director-Air Commerce, MGH Group (official partner of Travelport in BD), said this while talking to The Bangladesh Monitor.

MGH Travelport, in collaboration with Biman, also organised a reception ceremony on September 4 at an elite hotel in Tokyo during the trip.

Md Mahbub Ali, State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism, Shahabuddin Ahmed, Ambassador of Bangladesh in Japan, Shafiul Azim, Managing Director and CEO, Biman Bangladesh Airlines, Biman Board Chairman Mostafa Kamal Uddin, Narita International Airport Corporation President and CEO Akihiko Tamura and Ambassador of Nepal to Japan Dr Durga Bahadur Subedi were present at the ceremony.







S M Fahim Hassan

Travelport Worldwide Ltd provides distribution, technology, payment solutions for the travel and tourism industry.

The company also provides IT services to airlines, such as shopping, ticketing, and departure control.

In 2017, Travelport was the first GDS to be awarded the IATA NDC Level 3 certification as an aggregator of travel content.

Felicitations to The Bangladesh Monitor

Meanwhile, S M Fahim Hassan, Associate Director- Air Commerce, MGH Travelport has felicitated The Bangladesh Monitor on its 33 rd anniversary, and congratulated Monitor team on this unparalleled success!

“It is indeed a great achievement for one of our closest trade partners, who has been playing a pioneering role towards the development of travel trade in Bangladesh.”



“We wish The Bangladesh Monitor all the very best on this remarkable achievement and hope to see it grow from strength to strength in the coming years."