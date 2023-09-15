Ministry Marks World Cleanup Day, Reminds Public To Maintain Public Hygiene

Doha, Qatar: In celebration of World Cleanup Day 2023, which falls on September 16, the Ministry of Municipality has again called on people in Qatar to refrain from littering and adhere to the law on public hygiene in the country.

On its social media handles, the ministry reminded the public that "leaving food waste on beaches, streets and corniches distorts the general view [of the surroundings].

Citizens and residents are obligated to maintain hygiene in public places by disposing of waste in designated containers, as failure to do so is a violation punishable by Law No. 18 of 2017 regarding public hygiene, as amended by Law No. 6 of 2023.

As the law stipulates, "It is prohibited to leave, throw or pour waste, or dispose of it, in places other than those specified by the competent municipality, and in the event of violations, the competent municipality may remove the objects at the expense of the violator, and impound the transport vehicles used in these violations, for a period not exceeding three months."

The Ministry of Municipality continuously run intensified campaigns to curb the violations of the provisions of hygiene law to improve public behaviour, enhance a sense of responsibility among all segments of society, and preserve the environment.

Accordingly, leaving or throwing food waste in public areas or open spaces is punishable by a fine of QR10,000. The ministry receives complaints about public hygiene infractions through its unified call center 184 and the Oun app.

On World Cleanup Day, people all over the world are urged to take action against the global trash crisis and clean up waste, calling it the "biggest positive civic action the world has ever seen."