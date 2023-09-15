Leawo Kicks Off Golden Autumn Specials With Photo Enlarger Bonus And Up To 92% Off Best Sellers

Shenzhen, Guangdong Sep 14, 2023 (Issuewire)

-

As the Autumn grips the north hemisphere once again, Leawo is excited to kick off the season with the announcement about the return of its 2023 Golden Autumn Giveaway & Specials that runs until October 15, 2023. This campaign provides the Photo Enlarger for free, which is an AI image upscaled to enlarge photos by up to 40x without quality loss. Meanwhile, there are many best sellers for better digital entertainment with unbeatable prices, such as CleverGet All-In-One 12 with the lowest discount ever - 92% off, 70% off Leawo All-in-1 Bundle covering multimedia solution tools, 60% off Blu-ray Toolkit, etc. The main points of this activity will be listed below for more info:

Golden Autumn Gift - Photo Enlarger for all participants:

Photo Enlarger is presented to everyone in this activity. As above, it is used to enlarge images by upscaling image resolution rather than just enlarging pixels. The noise, mist, blur, pixelation, and graininess of photos will be removed perfectly when increasing the resolution. Besides, whether upscale or downscale images, this tool can process batches of photos at 5x higher speed. All participants can get this freebie on the campaign's page, which only requires name and email filled in for activation.

Golden Autumn Best Sellers:

50% off PhotoIns : $54.97 for lifetime (Original: $109.95)

The above freebie Photo Enlarger is one tool of PhotoIns, which is a 3-in-1 photo solution package (also including Photo Enhancer and Photo BG Remover). Hereby, it is more powerful to enhance photo quality automatically and fix image issues in batches by AI, such as fixing exposure issues, removing haziness, creating beautiful sky, beautifying portrait photos, etc. PhotoIns will output files with lossless quality.

92% off CleverGet All-In-One 12 : $219.95 for lifetime (Original: $2778.45)

Updated to a brand new version, CleverGet All-In-One 12 has 31 modules to download and save online videos from more than 1000 popular streaming sites, including YouTube, Twitch, Amazon, Apple TV, Netflix, Hulu, OnlyFans, ESPN+, etc. With an inherent browser, users can spare no effort to get M3U8 links for downloading available videos at up to 8K resolution. Whether movies/shows or live-streaming videos, it is the best choice for people who want to download videos for offline watching to immerse in the HD world without pop-ups disturbing.

70% off Leawo All-in-1 Bundle: $173.89 for a 1-year license (Original: $579.68)

As a comprehensive offer covering all 4K Blu-ray/Blu-ray/DVD/video/photo/audio solution tools, Leawo All-in-1 Bundle is a 29-in-1 package including Prof. Media 13 , Prof. DRM, PhotoIns, iTransfer, Music Recorder, Tunes Cleaner, UHD Driver Tool, and CleverGet Video Downloader. Like editing photos, transferring iOS data, recording music/audio, cleaning iTunes music library, etc., all functions of these useful tools are indicated on Leawo's official site.

60% off Ultimate Blu-ray Toolkit: $143.92 for lifetime (Original: $369.89)

This is a 4-in-1 toolkit including Blu-ray Ripper, Blu-ray Copy, Blu-ray Creator, and Blu-ray Cinavia Removal. It ideally meets customers' demands about Blu-ray to decrypt/rip/convert Blu-ray/DVD movies to video/audio files in variformats, burn photo/video files to Blu-ray/DVD content, copy/back up Blu-ray/DVD movies, and remove some protected watermark from Blu-ray, etc.

60% off Ultimate 4K/UHD Blu-ray Toolkit: $123.94 for lifetime (Original: $309.85)

Similar to the above toolkit, the ultimate 4K/UHD Blu-ray Toolkit covers UHD Ripper, UHD Copy, and UHD Drive Tool. It can decrypt/rip/convert 4K Blu-ray to videos with different resolutions but also downgrade 4K/UHD Blu-ray drive firmware. Of course, the copy/backup functions are also supported.

Golden Autumn Minimum Bo- 30% off coupon:

What's more, there are lots of single modules or tools on promotion with different discounts if participants want to pick one. Leawo has rolled out 30% off coupons at the bottom of the activity page for any purchase on Leawo.org.

About Leawo Software

Leawo Software is a multimedia software developer dedicated to providing practical and useful software products and services to worldwide media fans. Its products include DVD Copy, Blu-ray Creator, UHD Creator, Music Recorder, Video Converter, PhotoIns, iOSFix, Tunes Cleaner, Data Recovery, iTransfer and others for both Win and Mac platforms.