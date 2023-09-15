General Staff: Ukrainian Forces Recapture Andriivka In Donetsk Region

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on its Facebook page, according to Ukrinform.

"In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia operational-strategic group in the Bakhmut sector, the enemy does not stop trying to break through the defenses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Bohdanivka. In turn, the defense forces were partially successful during offensive operations near Klishchiivka. During the assault operations, they captured Andriivka, Donetsk region, inflicting significant losses on [enemy] manpower and equipment and entrenching themselves on the achieved lines," the post said.

Some 25 combat engagements took place across the front in the last 24 hours. The enemy launched two missile strikes, 59 airstrikes and 56 MLRS attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops and civilian objects. On September 14, the occupiers attacked Ukraine with 22 Shahed-136/131 one-way attack drones, 17 of which were destroyed by Ukrainian air defenses. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Port infrastructure, private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

The enemy launched airstrikes on the settlements of Strilecha, Pletenivka, Stepova Novoselivka and Kotliarivka in the Kharkiv region, Nadiia and Novoiehorivka in the Luhansk region, Klishchiivka, Krasnohorivka, Vodiane, Prechystivka, Novomaiorske, Urozhaine and Staromaiorske in the Donetsk region, and Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region.

About 100 settlements in the Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions came under artillery fire.

In the area of responsibility of the Pivnich (North) operational-tactical group in the Volyn and Polissia sectors, the operational situation remains unchanged.

In the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna sectors, the enemy continues to hold groups of troops covering the state border, conducts active subversive activities in the border areas in order to prevent Ukrainian troops from moving to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavria operational-tactical group in the Avdiivka and Marinka sectors, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions near Lastochkyne and Avdiivka, Donetsk region. There, in the past day, the enemy made about ten unsuccessful attempts to dislodge Ukrainian units from their positions. In addition, all enemy attacks near Marinka, Donetsk region, led to significant losses in manpower and equipment among the occupiers.

On the Shakhtarske axis, Ukrainian soldiers continue to hold the initiative, putting pressure on the enemy, conducting assaults and recapturing their land.

In the Melitopol sector, Ukraine's defense forces continue their offensive operation. Near Verbove, Zaporizhzhia region, they inflict significant losses on enemy manpower and equipment.

In the area of responsibility of the Odoperational-tactical group in the Kherson direction, Ukrainian forces continue to conduct a counter-battery fight, destroy supply depots and inflict successful damage on the enemy's rear.

In the past 24 hours, Ukraine's Air Force launched ten strikes on concentrations of the enemy's weapons and military equipment.

Units of the Ukrainian rocket forces and artillery hit a command post, three anti-aircraft missile systems, five artillery pieces and an ammunition depot.