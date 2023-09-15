Cementless Total Knee Arthroplasty Market Expected To Reach $3 Billion By 2032 | Cagr 4.6%

Cementless Total Knee Arthroplasty Market Size 2032

The cementless total knee arthroplasty market report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations and dynamics.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Cementless total knee arthroplasty market size was valued at $1.9 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $3 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2023 to 2032. Cementless implants are press-fitted into the bone, as they have a special porsurface to stimulate bone growth. Bone growth happens over a long period; thus, not providing immediate fixation. Cementless knee arthroplasty approach is beneficial because it promotes better long-term stability and bone growth around the artificial joint, thereby leading to a more durable and successful outcome.

List of Key Players :

Smith & Nephew plc, Stryker Corporation., X. NOV, Zimmer Biomet Holding Inc., United Orthopedic Corporation, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, OlymCorporation, Johnson & Johnson, Waldemar Link GmbH & Co. KG, B. Braun Melsungen AG

On the basis of products, the cementless total knee arthroplasty market analysis is segmented into mobile bearings and fixed bearings, the fixed bearings segment generated maximum revenue in 2022, owing to varibenefits offered by fixed-bearing platform such as it used as a standard for many cementless total knee arthroplasty (TKA) implants because of its simple design and low cost compared with mobile-bearing/rotating-platform implants.

However, the mobile bearings segment is expected to witness a significant CAGR during the forecast period, owing to advantages offered by mobile bearings such as improved clinical outcomes as compared to fixed-bearings, increased implant stability and enhanced longevity of prosthesis.

On the basis of material, the alloys segment generated maximum revenue in 2022, owing to technological advancement in cementless knee implants, rise in awareness among people regarding the availability of alloy based cementless knee implants and the varibenefits offered by alloys such as biocompatibility with human tissue, improved implant fixation and excellent wear resistance.

However, the others segment is expected to witness a significant CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the radiolucent properties of some plastics and advances in surgical techniques, such as the development of minimally invasive procedures, could complement the use of plastic-based cementless knee implants.

On the basis of end user, the hospitals segment dominated the market in 2022, owing to rise in the prevalence of knee osteoarthritis, increase in the number of knee arthroplasty procedures conducted globally and availability of specialized surgeons in hospitals who are experts in cementless TKA.

However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness growth at the highest rate during the cementless total knee arthroplasty market forecast owing to highly populated countries along with a high prevalence of road accidents and osteoarthritis. In addition, the increasing number of sports tournaments increases the rate of sports-related injuries, that surges the demand for cementless knee arthroplasty implants, which provide lucrative opportunities for market growth.

