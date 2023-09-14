The Art Angle Podcast: Grow Or Go? In An Uncertain Market, Three Art Experts Debate The Future

What does the future of the art market look like? It's a big and thorny question that cannot possibly be answered with a few simple words.

From the big picture issues like how artificial intelligence will factor into business decisions and the global economic situation, to the smaller and more particular aspects, like which multi-million dollar collections will hit the block, and what the expansion of mega-galleries means for the art ecosystem... there are a lot of factors at play.

At the Armory Show's Live event last week, ArNews's senior market reporter Eileen Kinsella hosted a panel of experts including collector Alain Servais, art advisor Megan Fox Kelley, and gallerist Suzanne Veilmetter to discuss what the future may hold.

Megan Fox Kelley is the founder and director of Megan Fox Kelley Art Advisory , as well as a member and former president of the Association of Professional Art Advisors. Her practice includes advising clients on acquisitions and sales of works of art for their collections, estate planning and execution, strategic planning, and feasibility studies for museums, exhibition planning and administration, collection management, and fine art appraisal services.

Suzanne Vielmetter is the founder and director of Vielmetter Los Angeles . Since founding the gallery in 2000, she has been committed to presenting artists from a wide range of diverse backgrounds with a foon idea-based and political work.

Alain Servais is a globally-recognized collector and founder of the Servais Family Collection. For more than 20 years, Servais has focused on underrepresented and museum quality art, which he believes is significant and worthy of preservation.

Listen to more episodes:

The Art Angle Podcast: What's Causing the Crisis in Art Criticism?

The Art Angle Round Up: The British Museum's Theft Crisis, A.I. on Trial, and Dealer Beef in Montauk

The Art Angle Podcast: Why Digital Art Lives Fast and Dies Young

The Art Angle Podcast: The Pleasures and Paradoxes of Seurat's Iconic 'Sunday Afternoon'

The Art Angle: How Surrealist Artist Leonora Carrington Carved Her Space in a Male-Dominated World

The Art Angle Roundup: Frieze's Expansion, Pollock's NFTs, and Barbenheimer's Impact