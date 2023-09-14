More Animal Experiments With Severe Pain Suffering

More

This content was published on Feb 13, 2022 Feb 13, 2022 Voters have rejected a complete ban on experiments on living creatures in Switzerland.

The increase in animal testing reflects high level of research activity, the Federal Office for Food Safety and Veterinary Affairs (FSVO) said in a statement on Thursday. The long-term aim is to reduce this.

With 40 fewer research projects with animals last year, the total number of 2,334 tests with animals met the average of the last ten years. However, the number of animals“used in research projects” increased by 2% in 2022.

In total, researchers used 585,991 animals in experiments last year. In a long-term comparison, according to FSVO, the number is in the lower range: according to 2022 animal experiment statistics, between 560,000 and 760,000 animals have been used in experiments annually over the last 20 years.

While fewer mice were used in animal experiments, the number of fish increased significantly. Compared to the previyear, according to the BLV, around 80,000 animals were used in experiments in 2022 - more than twice as many. The increase is due to a high level of research activity in areas such as toxicology, ecology and basic research.