Ukrainian Forces Seeing Success In Bakhmut Direction

The official broke the news on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“We have good news,” the deputy minister wrote, posting a flexing emoji and a Ukrainian flag after writing the word Andriivka, which is a settlement in Donetsk region. She noted at the same time that the situation is difficult and volatile, calling on everyone to "cross fingers."

She added that Ukraine's forces are“moving forward” in the Bakhmut direction.

“On the northern flank, the enemy is trying to recapture lost positions. And in the south, we are making good progress. The main battles continue in the Andriivka, Kurdiumivka, and Klishchiivka districts,” the report reads.

The report has been updated in relation to Hanna Maliar's statement on the situation in Andriivka, edited on her Telegram.