Providing even more protection for the world's toughest smartphone glass, the Belkin UltraGlass 2 Screen Protector remains ultra-thin at 0.29mm and adaptive to the native touchscreen experience. UltraGlass 2 is Belkin's strongest and most durable glass to-date, with up to 24% better drop test results than the original award-winning UltraGlass2.

The 100% plastic-free package includes Belkin UltraGlass 2 Screen Protector, cleaning cloth and dust removal sticker to prevent air bubbles, and patented Easy Align tray for flawless alignment and fool-proof application.

For more Belkin screen protection offerings, see the ScreenForceTM collection for the iPhone 15 lineup here:

Pricing and Availability

The Belkin UltraGlass 2 Screen Protector collection for the new iPhone 15 lineup is available on belkinand appletoday for $39.95 USD and coming later this month to Apple Store locations worldwide.

Free professional screen protection application via the new Screen Protection System is available at Apple Store locations worldwide; customers must purchase screen protector in-store. The Screen Protection System at Apple delivers screen protector application in minutes with expert precision and flawless finish for maximum customer satisfaction.

About Belkin

Belkin is an accessories market leader delivering power, protection, productivity, connectivity, audio, security, and home automation solutions for a broad range of consumer electronics and enterprise environments over the last 40 years. Designed in Southern California and sold in more than 100 countries around the world, Belkin creates products that empower people to get more life out of every single day whether at home, at work, or on a new adventure. In 2018 Belkin International merged with Foxconn Interconnect Technology to bolster its global influence while maintaining its steadfast foon research and development, community, education and sustainability. Belkin remains forever inspired by people and the plwe live on.

1 Based on internal drop tests using rough sandpaper, 80% of screen protectors survived a drop height up to 1.07m compared to 0.4m for conventional single-tempered aluminosilicate glass.

2 Based on internal drop tests using rough sandpaper, 80% of screen protectors survived a drop height up to 1.07m compared to 0.86m for the previBelkin UltraGlass.

