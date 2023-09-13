Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery (Otcpk: Blis) Receives Treasure Allocation From 2021 And 2022 Seasons

TSR will soon post photos of its allocated treasure, and plans to sell items to help fund continued operations as well as its upcoming aggressive quest to locate virgin shipwrecks beyond the 3 nm zone from the Florida coast.

Last week, it was announced that TSR will begin a long-planned, targeted search for virgin shipwrecks with“Motherlode” amounts of treasure onboard beyond State of Florida waters. The Company is targeting five shipwrecks that are believed to be located in a specific zone. It is estimated that each ship carries valuable cargo worth anywhere from $250 million to over $1 billion, in current U.S. dollars, based on historical research and archives.

Since these targeted wrecks are located outside three nautical miles from Florida off the Atlantic coast, they are not subject to any permits or sharing with the State beyond customary corporate taxes on profits.

See below for a list of recoveries for TSR from 2021 and 2022:

One emerald and amethyst ring, value being determined and working with site owner to consider making replicas, value estimate at 150-200k (shared ownership)



A total of six size 8 Reales (Spanish silver coins) to be valued from MexMint, Years to TBD, Value varies on Grade



A total of twenty-two Spanish Reales in demonations of 1, 2 and 4 Reales - From 1715 Wrecks, Value TBD



A total of twenty-two size 2 Reales - coins from the Mexican Spanish government / Mexmint dating from 1780 to early 1800's - Charles and Philip facials, Value TBD



One intact large“onion jar” based on shape is name - value is significant due to the age and rarity of the 1715 wreck



Two brass belt buckles, value to be determined after refinishing is complete



Four 5-pound cannon balls, value TBD, intact



Numerous, over 50 musket balls - Including a split spent shot, and one buckshot



Numerpottery shards, Mexican or Chinese in origin, utensils, and other small items.



One axe head, encrusted, large point value, to be cleaned



One early 18th century beer or liquor bottle, intact

One intact all metal mechanisms for Brown Bess musket (British) including intact barrel, intact ram rod, butt plate, firing mechanism, with flint intact, two additional flints, and musket balls .75 caliber, for a British Brown Bess Musket – Post 1750 - Value is significant - Unknown wreck



One 7 pound stone filled with emerald gems – Value TBD, previously recovered



About Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery

Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery, Inc. (Currently trading as BLIS) conducts shipwreck and treasure recovery from shallow shipwreck finds in the Caribbean and North America. Through certain exploration, survey and recovery techniques, we use innovative methods and state-of-the-art technology to provide access to known wreck site areas, as well as plans to explore key suspected large unrecovered wreck sites outside of State of Florida waters. We intend to expand into media projects involving games, television and sales of artifacts using our web development methods and expertise. We now own the following vessels: the R/V Bellows large recovery and search vessel, the M/V Bottomline on site recovery vessel, a second on site recovery vessel, a leased survey vessel, and two smaller vessels that service and assist on sites.

