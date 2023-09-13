New Flights To Connect Uzbekistan And Türkiye

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 13. Turkish
SunExpress will operate regular flights to Uzbekistan, Trend reports.
Uzbekistan's Uzaviation Agency granted Turkish SunExpress
airline permission to operate regular flights to the Uzbek region
of Samarkand. The flights will be operated on Boeing-737 aircraft
on the Izmir– Samarkand – Izmir route.
SunExpress is a Turkish airline based in Antalya, operating
flights to more than 100 destinations, including almost 20 cities
throughout Türkiye.
Earlier this month, Turkish Freebird Airlines started operating
flights between Samarkand and Bodrum. Uzbekistan and Türkiye plan
to further increase the number of flights this year and launch
flights to new destinations between the regions of the two
countries.
Number of foreign tourists visiting Uzbekistan from January
through December 2022 amounted to 5.2 million, which is 2.8 more
than in the same period last year. Of these, number of Turkish
tourists visiting the country is fixed at 75,600 people.
Furthermore, number of Uzbek tourists visiting foreign countries
exceeded 5.1 million with Türkiye being one of the most popular
destinations: 306,000 Uzbek citizens visited the country from
January through December 2022.
MENAFN13092023000187011040ID1107059375
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.