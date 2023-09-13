New Flights To Connect Uzbekistan And Türkiye

Uzbekistan's Uzaviation Agency granted Turkish SunExpress airline permission to operate regular flights to the Uzbek region of Samarkand. The flights will be operated on Boeing-737 aircraft on the Izmir– Samarkand – Izmir route.

SunExpress is a Turkish airline based in Antalya, operating flights to more than 100 destinations, including almost 20 cities throughout Türkiye.

Earlier this month, Turkish Freebird Airlines started operating flights between Samarkand and Bodrum. Uzbekistan and Türkiye plan to further increase the number of flights this year and launch flights to new destinations between the regions of the two countries.

Number of foreign tourists visiting Uzbekistan from January through December 2022 amounted to 5.2 million, which is 2.8 more than in the same period last year. Of these, number of Turkish tourists visiting the country is fixed at 75,600 people.

Furthermore, number of Uzbek tourists visiting foreign countries exceeded 5.1 million with Türkiye being one of the most popular destinations: 306,000 Uzbek citizens visited the country from January through December 2022.