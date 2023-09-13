Three Shahed Drones Destroyed Over Sumy Region Last Night

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's air defense forces shot down three enemy drones of the Shahed-131/136 type over Sumy region on the night of September 13.
The Sumy Regional Military Administration said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.
"Three enemy Shahed UAVs were destroyed in the sky over Sumy region at night. We thank the defenders of the sky," the report says. Read also: General Staff: Enemy conducting active subversive activities in two sectors
As reported by Ukrinform, Ukraine's air defense forces destroyed 32 enemy Shahed-131/136 drones over Odregion on the night of September 13. The port infrastructure was hit.
