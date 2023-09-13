Three Shahed Drones Destroyed Over Sumy Region Last Night

The Sumy Regional Military Administration said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"Three enemy Shahed UAVs were destroyed in the sky over Sumy region at night. We thank the defenders of the sky," the report says.

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukraine's air defense forces destroyed 32 enemy Shahed-131/136 drones over Odregion on the night of September 13. The port infrastructure was hit.