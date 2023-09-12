Lebanon, Britain Launched Joint Military Exercise

More than 65 military personnel from the British Army's Second Battalion, joined the exercise with their counterparts from Lebanon's Air Assault Regiment, it added, without specifying the number of Lebanese soldiers.

The 10-day exercise takes place at the Dani Harb Barracks in Ghosta, a municipality located 36 km north of Beirut.

The exercise will allow British and Lebanese troops to practice tactical skills, including weapons handling, range shoots, reconnaissance, and close quarters battles, according to the British embassy statement.

It added that, British troops will also undergo training with the Lebanese Air Force, conducting air support serials and practicing helicopter techniques.– NNN-NNA

