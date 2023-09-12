Russian Fighter Jet Crashes In Volograd Region

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, Sept 12 (KUNA) -- A Russian Su-24 crashed in the southern Volgograd Oblast on Tuesday and the fate of its two-member crew has yet to be known.
The fighter jet, which was on a training mission, had no ammunition on board, the Russian TASS news agency reported, citing military sources.
Rescuers rushed to the site of the crash which is located in an uninhabited areas, the sources added. (end)
