New Iphone 15 Model Unveiled

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 12. Apple
introduced a new generation of its smartphones - iPhone 15,
Trend reports.
The new line of smartphones will be represented by two models:
iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pwith screen sizes of 6.1 and 6.7
inches, respectively.
The smartphones will be equipped with a 48-megapixel main camera
and an A16 Bionic processor, which consumes 20% less power than its
predecessor. One battery charge, the company claims, will last for
the whole day.
In addition, the screen frames will become thinner, and a
special ceramic coating will be applied to its surface to protect
the phone from mechanical stress.
