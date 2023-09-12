Dubai: Future Of Ports Conference To Be Held In November

The upcoming“International Conference on Policymaking: The Future of Ports” in Dubai will discuss topical issues faced by immigration authorities around the world including laws, the role of Big Data and the sharing of the data between countries.

Scheduled to commence on November 19 at Madinat Jumeirah in Dubai, the two-day conference will see the participation of speakers, policymakers, researchers and experts from Asia, the US, Europe and the UAE, senior officials of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA), Dubai, said at a press conference on Tuesday.

Major General Obaid Muhair bin Suroor, Deputy Director General of GDRFA; Major General Talal Ahmed Al Shangeti, Assistant General Director of the Airport Passport Affairs Sector; Assistant Director General Major General Dr Ali Al Zaabi; and Brigadier Khalaf Al Ghaith, Assistant Director General of the follow-up sector of violators and foreigners in GDRFA-Dubai; addressed the media briefing on Tuesday.

The forum will also discuss ways to develop proactive policies to navigate future challenges effectively, in addition to critical global issues pertaining to immigration and residency, underscoring standards of relevance to both the and the broader Middle East region. The conference will also facilitate discussions on evolving travel trends, technological advancements in the sector, and the ongoing challenge of handling increasing passenger numbers.

“We should prepare smart solutions for a faster and easier flow of passengers in the future,” said Major General Obaid, adding that the conference will also foon transfer procedures from normal to smart solutions.

“After Covid-19, people accept transmission to use more technologies at the border. We think that will helpin the future,” he said.

