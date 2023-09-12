Gigi De Lana's Qatar Concert Rescheduled For November

Doha, Qatar: Filipino artist Gigi De Lana Qatar concert has been moved to November 3. The singer, together with The Gigi Vibes were supposed to hold their performances on September 1.

In a recent press conference, Royal Sports and Events, organiser of the event said the supposed concert at the Al Gharafa Sports Club was moved to a later date due to unforeseen circumstances.“We really fought for the concert to be pushed through,” said the Royal Sports and Events, highlighting their commitment to delivering a memorable experience for the fans.



New hunting regulation to help attract migratory birds Qatar arrests several men over 'geolocation' drug dealing

The artists' limited availability in Qatar added to the complexity of the situation. The organiser shared that Gigi De Lana and her team could only stay in the country until Tuesday, September 5, and extending their stay until the weekend was not an option. This posed a dilemma, as many ticket holders had requested a weekend date for the concert.

The organiser acknowledged that the unfortunate event was a valuable lesson learned for their organisation, vowing to be more diligent in securing necessary documents for future events.

Addressing rumors that the artists were not being compensated or taken care of, Royal Sports and Events assured the public that payment for the artists had been arranged and fulfilled, regardless of whether the event proceeded as planned or not. The organiser also dispelled claims that the artists were stranded in Qatar due to unpaid fees, emphasising that their flights were scheduled and adhered to.

Regarding the comedians MC and Lassy, Royal Sports and Events made arrangements for them to perform on a different occasion to honour their commitment. The organiser also showed a signed acknowledgement receipt stating that said artists are duly paid as per agreement. Royal Sports and Events also assured ticketholders that the company is actively coordinating with relevant agencies to facilitate the refund process. Ticket holders will have the option to receive their refunds via bank transfer or at the Royal Sports and Events office, with a 15-day processing period.

Meanwhile, a private meet-and-greet with Gigi De Lana took place on September 5 at Mood Lounge located at DoubleTree Hotel, offering VIP ticket holders a sneak peek of what they can expect on the postponed concert date which has been rescheduled to November 3.

During the event, Gigi De Lana and the Gigi Vibes expressed their gratitude to the producers and fans for their support and patience during this challenging time.