Int'l Gov't Communication Forum Kicks Off In Sharjah Wed.

SHARJAH, Sept 12 (KUNA) -- The 12th edition of the International Government Communication Forum will kick off on Wednesday in Sharjah, UAE, with the participation of Kuwait.

The forum titled "Today's Resources... Tomorrow's Wealth", will foon the future of government communication in the time of digital society.

The annual event will also discuss Artificial Intelligence (AI), climate and technology, as well as challenges facing the field and sustainable investment.

Moreover, the forum will discuss enhancing partnerships between countries to achieve proper investment in natural resources including agriculture and facing desertification.

As part of the events prior to the forum, WAM is organizing the world media meeting, attended by Arab and foreign media figures , including KUNA Director General Dr. Fatma Al-Salem. (end) skm.ag