Malaysian Cultural Night Held At Zarqa University

This event was held with the dual purpose of commemorating Malaysia's National Day and showcasing the rich and diverse cultural heritage of Malaysia, according to an embassy statement.

The event features traditional Malaysian dance performances, music and an array of colourful traditional attire. More than 400 people, comprising a diverse mix of local and international students, faculty members and members of the public, attended the event.



Associate Professor Radzuwan Abu Rashid, the Minister Counsellor of Education at the Embassy of Malaysia, conveyed his appreciation, saying:“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Al Zarqa University for graciously opening its doors toand providing a hospitable space for celebrating Malaysian National Day. The success of this event owes much to the genersupport of Al Zarqa University, a testament to the strength and warmth of our partnership.”

Mohamad Nasri Abdul Rahman, Malaysia's Ambassador to Jordan, wholeheartedly endorsed the active involvement of Malaysian students in Jordan in promoting their culture and fostering stronger ties between the two nations.



“It is heartening to witness the enthusiastic engagement of Malaysian students in Jordan, who are actively contributing to the promotion of our culture and the strengthening of bonds between our two countries,” the ambassador said.

This year marks the arrival of 58 Malaysian students at Zarqa University for the October 2023-2024 academic year, with some being sponsored students.



The university is on the brink of obtaining accreditation from the Malaysian Board of Pharmacy for its Bachelor of Pharmacy Programme, a development that is expected to further boost the number of Malaysian students enrolling at Zarqa University in the near future, according to the statement.



