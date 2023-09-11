Exclusive Luxury Vehicle Skins and Premium Rewards Await BGMI Players

(MENAFN- Edelman) BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) has forged a partnership with the iconic supercar manufacturer Aston Martin, giving rise to an exclusive in-game event, the "Aston Martin Speed Drift." This extraordinary gaming experience will be available for players to enjoy until October 10, 2023, during which they can procure unique vehicle skins inspired by Aston Martin, all by exchanging Lucky badges using in-game currency (UC). These skins boast a range of Lucky badge prices, promising an exhilarating challenge to the gaming community.



In this iconic collaboration, BGMI has introduced three of Aston Martin's signature sports cars into the game: Valkyrie, DBX707, and DBS Volante. Each of these high-performance vehicles features exclusive color schemes that further elevate the gaming experience. Among the trio, the Aston Martin DBS Volante takes center stage as BGMI's first-ever convertible sports car, complete with an enchanting mechanism for opening and closing.



Adding depth to the gameplay, players can unlock a myriad of perks by amassing Aston Martin sports cars in their virtual garages. As they accumulate more of these prestigious vehicles, they will progressively unlock a multitude of in-game rewards, making their journey in BGMI all the more rewarding.



Key Details:



• The event "Aston Martin Speed Drift," is live and will continue until October 10, 2023.

• Participants in this event can earn an array of rewards, including exclusive vehicle skins, outfits, gun skins, and more.

• To obtain these exclusive vehicle skins, players can redeem Lucky badges using in-game currency (UC).

• To engage in this feature, players should navigate to the event section and select "Start Accelerating." Please note that the initial acceleration requires 60 UC, with subsequent accelerations incurring increasing costs.

• As players progress through the event, they can unlock a variety of rewards, including mythic and legendary items, enriching their gaming experience.

• In addition to the main event, there is a Speed Drift sub-event available. Participating in this sub-event allows players to earn Lucky Vouchers, which can be exchanged for even more rewards.

• For further information and updates, visit the official BGMI website and stay connected by following BGMI on various social media platforms.



This collaborative event promises a luxurious gaming experience and is currently accessible to all BGMI players.





MENAFN11092023003109013449ID1107046417