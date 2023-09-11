2 Million Usdt And A Tesla Are Given In The Competition Organized By Okx

Teams will compete in the Trade Like A Pro Trading Competition, which is organized to encourage collaboration and community. OKX users who complete their identity verification can apply to become a team leader, while users with 100 USDT in assets will also be eligible to participate in the competition as a team member. The first 200 participants who sign up as team members and meet the requirements will receive a trading coupon of 10 USDT.

Registration for team members for the Trade Like A Pro competition will be open between September 8 - October 3, and registration for team leaders will be open until September 20. The trading competition will take place from September 20 to October 3.

Once the number of users eligible to participate in the competition exceeds 25,000, additional amazing prizes, such as Apple Watch S8s, AirPods Pros, iPhone 15 Pros and a Tesla car, will be unlocked.

After the conclusion of the competition, the prize pool of up to 1.5 million USDT will be split among the 20 teams with the best profit and loss percentage (PnL%). An additional 500,000 USDT will also be awarded to the 15 best-performing individual investors based on PnL% across the competition. The team leader with the highest number of team members will be rewarded with up to 16,000 USDT as the most popular team leader of the competition.

OKX ' in Pazarlama Direktörü Haider Rafique yaptığı açıklamada; "Bu alım satım yarışması, en son 'Trade Like a Pro' kampanyamızın bir sonraki adımı. Bu kampanyada, kripto piyasalarına erişmek için OKX'i kullanma yöntemlerini sergileyen birkaç trader'ımız var. Amacımız nihayetinde platformumuzda en iyi yatırımcılara sahip olmak. Bu yarışma, en iyi yetenekleri OKX çatısı altında bir araya getiriyor." ifadelerini kullandı.

OKX's Marketing Director Haider Rafique said in his statement,“This trading contest is the next step in our latest“Trade Like a Pro” campaign. In this campaign, several traders have showcased their way of using OKX to access the crypto markets. Our goal is to have the best traders on our platform ultimately. It brings together the best talents under OKX.”

