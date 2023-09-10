Russian AI bot shows larger potential than ChatGPT

(MENAFN) A fresh Russian AI bot has displayed larger potential than the most famous chatbot created by US-based OpenAI, IT giant Yandex alleged in remarks to RIA Novosti on Saturday.



Dubbed YandexGPT, the Russian bot’s “basic model steadily surpasses” the US ChatGPT 3.5 version in relation to creating answers in Russian, the firm’s search and ad technologies business group head, Dmitry Masyuk, declared.



The Russian bot “provides a higher quality answer than ChatGPT 4” in numerous examples as well, Masyuk stated, also saying that it is “only a matter of time” before YandexGPT can challenge its US opponent. in comparison to LLama 2 7b, a different US chatbot created by Facebook parent corporation Meta, the Russian bot already offers improved answers, even in producing results in English, he alleged.



Yandex continuously assesses the improvement of its AI creation to ChatGPT, Masyuk stated, also mentioning that it is difficult to set side by side both systems because they can be better at diverse things. “If a neural network that solves tasks in physics, writes a fairy tale and can make a letter to a CEO does some things better and others slightly worse… then is it better or worse [on the whole]?” he rhetorically questioned.

