Ukraine, Sweden Agree On Joint Production Of Cv-90S

Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Hanna

Maliar

stated this on Telegram , reports Ukrinform.

"The CV-90 infantry fighting vehicle is believed to be the best one in the world. Designed and manufactured in Sweden, it has everything that a modern combat vehicle should have, and its main advantage is taking care of the crew (three people) and the landing party (up to eight people) because such protection as the CV-90 has is not available in any other IFV," said Maliar.

The safety of the crew inside the CV-90 is ensured by strong reinforced multilayer armor made of rolled steel sheets. On top are additional composite materials, and as a third layer, mounted armor modules can be installed. This combination protects the crew and landing party not only from bullets and shrapnel, but also from detonation on mines, from artillery fire, and even from drone attacks.

According to her, the CV-90s were delivered to the Armed Forces in the summer of 2023 and are already performing combat tasks at the front. They were first spotted in the Lyman direction, where the enemy has been trying to break through Ukraine's defenses for several months now.

"In one of the battles, the Swedish IFV was covering infantry units from tank fire and at that moment it was hit by a Russian kamikaze drone Lancet. However, neither the crew nor the landing party inside were affected - they moved on into another vehicle and continued to perform combat tasks," Maliar noted, adding that if there had been a Soviet BMP-1 or BMP-2 instead of the CV-90, no one would have survived, because there is actually no armor on these vehicles.

According to the Deputy Minister of Defense, the Swedish vehicle boasts of effective anti-tank weapons and a powerful automatic 40-mm gun that can fire at a range of up to 3 kilometers, with the maximum firing range being more than 12 kilometers.

As Maliar noted, the CV-90 uses a revolutionary chassis with Formula 1 technology, where the suspension itself adapts to the terrain. This provides extremely high passability, and rubber inserts in the tracks significantly reduce the noise level. Ukrainian defenders say that 200 meters away, the Swedish IFV cannot even be heard.

"Soon, the Armed Forces of Ukraine will receive many more such vehicles because Ukraine and Sweden have agreed on the joint production of the CV-90. And the nearest goal is 1,000 Swedish IFVs for the Ukrainian Army," she emphasized.

Photo: Wikipedia