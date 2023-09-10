Global Entry Will Facilitate The Entry Of Costa Rican Tourists And Businessmen To The Us

The governments of Costa Rica and the United States signed the final stage of Global Entry this past Tuesday.Comex Minister Manuel Tovar explained that this program will facilitate the entry of Costa Rican tourists and businessmen to the United States.

Global Entry is aCustoms and Border Protection program that allows pre-approved, low-risk travelers to receive expedited clearance upon arrival in the United States through automated kiosks at select airports and through SENTRI and NElanes by land and sea.

The Minister of Security, Mario Zamora, pointed out that“letremember that there are many countries that want this migratory advantage, thanks to our efforts, the efforts of the President who is a witness of honor, the transparencies that we have made in our internal processes, Costa Today, Rica has the opportunity to take a first step towards a great migration facilitation system”.



“It is a system that facilitates the rapid entry of people into the airport, we are going, in simple terms, to have a corridor that will be the fast track through which our Costa Ricans will be able to enter North American territory,” said the chief.

Zamora thanked the work of the United States Embassy in the country and the Costa Rican ambassador to the US, Catalina Crespo, to achieve this migratory advantage.“While the world closes in terms of immigration, the United States opens up to Costa Rica, thanks to the security we have been providing, with the support of the United States Embassy to digitize our entire immigration system and give more confidence and security, and we have the biometric passport that also provides a lot of security,” the minister said.