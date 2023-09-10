Crypto Event Of The Year In 2023, Is Gathering Crypto Whales In Dubai

Global crypto investors, funds, government officials, miners, developers and promising startups come together in Dubai to shape the future of cryptocurrencies and Web3 at the 11th Blockchain Life Forum

More than 80 world-known speakers from the innovative companies are going to share their analytics and world-changing ideas. Among them:



H.E. Justin Sun (Founder of TRON)

Yat Siu (Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Animoca Brands)

Eowyn Chen (CEO of Trust Wallet)

Xinxi Wang (Co-Founder of Litecoin Foundation)

Nischal Shetty (CEO of Shardeum, CEO of WazirX)

Alexander Chehade (General Manager in Binance)

Fred Thiel (CEO of Marathon Digital Holdings)

Sergei Khitrov (Founder of Jets.Capital and Listing.Help) Tone Vays (Trader, Economic Trends Expert and Analyst, ex-VP at JP Morgan Chase)

What else to expect:



Over 150 leading companies at the expo (top exchanges, mining companies, startups and etc)

Startup Pitch with Tier-1 funds as jury and attendees in conference hall

Unique online app for finding contacts and vacancies in the crypto industry – Networking 2.0.

Quick acquaintances in the Speed Networking area and many other formats for new connections

Legendary AfterParty in one of the best world clubs

One of the largest independent awards – Blockchain Life Awards 2023 A huge number of side events around the dates of the event



