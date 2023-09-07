Friday, 08 September 2023 06:58 GMT

Google Doodle Celebrates Czech Musician Antonín Dvořák's 182Nd Birthday


9/7/2023 11:00:25 PM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Google Doodle is celebrating the 182nd birthday of Czech musician and composer Antonín Dvořák, who was born in Nelahozeves, north of Prague.In a post highlighting Dvořák's life, Google noted, \"Vořák grew up interested in his father's musical skills. He played a string instrument called a zither, which sparked the young Dvořák to experiment with music in his youth. Around age 12 he found a music teacher who encouraged him to learn the basics of the organ, piano, violin, and music harmony.\"Furthermore, he graduated as a trained organist and began working as a musician. He joined the orchestra as a violist and taught private piano lessons on the side. He composed operas, symphonies, and chamber music and gained recognition in Prague with his hymn, The Heirs of the White Mountain, in 1873.Also Read: Google Doodle celebrates French actor Habib Benglia's 128th birthday\"Dvořák, he also became an organist at St. Adalbert's Church and entered a few of his scores into music competitions.\"One of the judges who awarded him in 1875 introduced Dvořák to his music publisher, who commissioned Slavonic Dances. This made Dvořák a well-known name across Europe, and more commissions came his way - notably Symphony No. 7 in D minor, the orchestral work Saint Ludmila, and Moravian Duets.“After several successful performances in his native country and England, the Prague and Cambridge Universities made him an honorary doctor of music,” Google noted.Furthermore, in 1892, he was invited to direct the National Conservatory of Music in New York City. There he found inspiration in Black and Native American music and wrote one of his most fampieces, Symphony No. 9 From the New World.“Fun fact: this piece was brought to the moon by astronauts years later, in 1969! And this year marks 130 years since the premiere of this Symphony at Carnegie Hall,” Google said.After about three years in the US, Dvořák returned to Prague and became director of the conservatory there, passing on his knowledge to future Czech composers.“In his later years, he focused on operas and premiered his smash hit Rusalka in 1901 - this musical fairytale has been popular worldwide for over a century”, Google informed.

MENAFN07092023007365015876ID1107030828

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search