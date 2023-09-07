Uzbekistan, Israel Lift All Restrictions On Bilateral Air Traffic

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 7. Uzbekistan
and Israel reviewed new opportunities for the mutually profitable
development in the field of air transport, Trend reports.
The news followed a meeting between Ambassador of Uzbekistan
Feruza Makhmudova and Minister of Transport and Road Safety of
Israel Miri Regev, where the parties signed a Protocol between the
aviation authorities of the Republic of Uzbekistan and the State of
Israel on amendments to the Agreement between the Government of the
Republic of Uzbekistan and the Government of the State of Israel on
air traffic signed on July 4, 1994, in Uzbekistan's Tashkent.
The protocol suggests lifting of restrictions on the number of
air carriers and destinations for air traffic between the two
countries, as well as provides new opportunities for the two
countries to open promising air routes and attract new airlines,
and increase mutual tourist flow.
Meanwhile, more than 12,000 Israeli citizens visited Uzbekistan
in 2022. A visa-free regime has been operating for entry into
Uzbekistan for citizens of Israel for a period of 30 days since
2018.
