French school headmaster sends girl back home for wearing kimono

(MENAFN) The headmaster of a high school in the French town of Lyon, who forced a student to go back home for wearing a kimono, a traditional Japanese garment, confessed on Wednesday that the young girl was not wearing an abaya but alleged that her clothing was "a long coat" of a "religious nature."



The principle was talking to the student’s household.



Based on data collected by a Turkish news agency, the 15-year-old student was called on Wednesday to talk about the occurrence that took place a day before, and for which she was banned from going back to class until she changed her clothing.



joined by her mother and her sister, who supervise her education, the young girl of Muslim belief declared that her outfit did not symbolize any religious connection.



The principal then responded that the abayas are not the only garments included in the regulation and that it involves "all outfits that show a religious affiliation."

MENAFN07092023000045015839ID1107025180