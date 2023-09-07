One Killed, Six Injured As Russians Attack Zaporizhzhia Region

The relevant statement was made by Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Head Yurii Malashko on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Russian soldiers continue causing terror against local residents in the Zaporizhzhia region. Over the past day, the enemy has launched 99 strikes on 31 settlements,” Malashko wrote.

In particular, Russian invaders launched five missile strikes on Zaporizhzhia, Mykhailo-Lukasheve and Tavriiske; five air strikes on Orikhiv and Mala Tokmachka; seven drone attacks on Zaliznychne, Malynivka, Lobkove and Piatykhatky.

Additionally, the enemy launched 82 artillery strikes on Huliaipole, Vozdvyzhivka, Robotyne, Zatyshshia, Olhivske, Stepove, Stepnohirsk, Pavlivka, and other frontline settlements.

Following Russia's artillery attack on Stepnohirsk, a man, 68, was killed. Another man, 70, was injured.

In Russia's artillery strike on Preobrazhenka, a man, 34, received injuries.

Two women, 64 and 85, were injured in the enemy's missile attack on Tavriiske.

A married couple, 44 and 43, were injured in Zaporizhzhzia. All those affected by Russian attacks were taken to health facilities.

In addition, forty reports were filed on the damage caused to residential houses and civil infrastructure by Russian projectiles.