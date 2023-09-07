Pain Management Drugs Market : To Rise $91.64 Billion By 2027 | Sector To Grow At A Cagr Of 3.8%

Pain Management Drugs Size

Pain management drug market provides an in-depth analysis along with the current trends and future estimations.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Pain management drugs market was valued at $71,431.85 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $91,649.16 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 3.8% from 2020 to 2027. Pain is a complex medical condition, which not only affects physical but also mental well-being of an individual. It is caused due to trauma or tissue damage, and its intensity varies from person to person. Pain control medications help to alleviate pain through varipathways in patient's body. There are varitypes of medicines available in the pain management drugs market targeting specific biomolecules in the body and manipulating specific mechanisms to avoid pain sensation. On the basis of cause of pain, the treatment provided can be simple or complex. Pain can be managed using a variety of pharmacological and non-pharmacological therapies.

List of Key Players :

JOHNSON & JOHNSON, MERCK & CO., INC., ABBOTT LABORATORIES, ENDO HEALTH SOLUTIONS, INC. (ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC.), MYLAN N.V., ELI LILY AND COMPANY, NOVARTIS INTERNATIONAL AG, GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC (GSK), PURDUE PHARMA L.P., PFIZER INC.

For Purchase Inquiry

The opioids segment was the largest contributor to the market growth in 2019, opioids segment is the largest contributor toward the market growth, owing to high popularity of these drugs worldwide. However, the anesthetics segment is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment in the market, owing to frequent use of this drug type during surgeries and rise in number of surgeries globally.

Neuropathic Pain segment accounted for a majority of the pain management drugs market share in 2019 and is expected to exhibit a prominent growth rate during the forecast period, increase in presence of large patient population is the major factor that increases the demand for drugs for neuropathic pain. Cancer pain and chronic back pain were segment is expected to grow at the highest rate throughout the forecast period in 2019, owing to increase in number of surgeries globally and rise in prevalence of chronic diseases that lead to back pain.

On the basis of pain type, the chronic pain segment was the largest contributor to the market growth in 2019, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period.

Download Sample Report

As per the industry experts, long term effect of COVID-19 outbreak is expected to be witnessed over the coming years. This pandemic has disrupted growth in many economies across varidomains. The COVID-19 outbreak will impact the pain management drugs market in the initial phase of the forecast period. The COVID-19 pandemic has stressed healthcare systems worldwide, so that many clinics, pain services are no longer open for public services because of safety. Moreover, throughout the latter half of the forecast period, the demand for pain management drugs is expected to rise. Owing to the factors such as telemedicine, physicians are able to provide guidance to patients for physical exercises at-home for pain relief. This is anticipated to increase the market growth in near future.

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives

Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) Offered by Allied Market Research:

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link:

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with varicompanies and this helpsin digging out market data that helpsgenerate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published byis extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of the domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.



David Correa

Allied Analytics LLP

+1 800-792-5285

emailhere

Visiton social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn