Missile Carrier Joins Russia's Naval Group In Black Sea

The relevant statement was made by Ukraine's Southern Defense Forces on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The frigate Admiral Essen may be equipped with eight Kalibr-type missiles,” the report states.

According to the military, the missile threat is remaining high, and it is necessary to use bomb shelters in case of the air raid alert.

A reminder that, on the night of September 6, 2023, Russian troops attacked Ukraine's territory with missiles and suicide drones. Ukraine's air defense units destroyed 23 out of 33 enemy targets.

Photo: open sources