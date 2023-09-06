Moro Hub Forms Partnership with DXC Technology to Elevate UAE's Digital Future

(MENAFN- Virtue mena) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 6 September 2023: Moro Hub, a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (PJSC), announced a partnership with DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading Fortune 500 global technology services provider. Bringing together Moro Hub's local expertise and DXC Technology's world-class IT services at scale, this collaboration aims to deliver comprehensive business process services and state-of-the-art technology solutions to both the public and private sectors in the UAE. The partnership was signed by Mohammad Bin Sulaiman, Chief Executive Officer of Moro Hub and Seelan Nayagam, President, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, DXC Technology.

The strategic alliance between Moro Hub and DXC Technology will offer a comprehensive array of services designed to empower UAE businesses and organizations to fully embrace the potential of digital transformation. Key offerings will include turnkey solutions in Service Automation, Sovereign Cloud Infrastructure & Services, Business Process Services, Metaverse, Digital Workplace, Analytics and Artificial Intelligence.

"Moro Hub has always been committed to its customers, and this alliance with DXC Technology stands as a cornerstone in our shared commitment to redefine the digital landscape of the UAE. While this association will help cultivate an environment of sustained digital evolution, operational robustness, and technological mastery, it will also empower the UAE's enterprises to flourish amidst the opportunities of a digitized world,” said Mohammad Bin Sulaiman, Chief Executive Officer of Moro Hub.

The partnership presents a dynamic fusion of strengths. By merging resources, experience, and insights, the collaboration will offer the UAE business community holistic solutions that cater to a wide range of industry needs.

"At DXC Technology, we believe in the power of collaboration to drive meaningful change. Teaming up with Moro Hub, the leader in digital transformation combines our strengths and expertise globally with local insights. Together, we are poised to deliver solutions that not only address the challenges of today but also pave the way for a technologically enriched tomorrow,” said Seelan Nayagam, President, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, DXC Technology.

DXC Technology is a Fortune 500 global IT services leader. Its more than 130,000 people in 70-plus countries are entrusted by customers to deliver what matters most. They use the power of technology to deliver mission critical IT services that drive business impact.





