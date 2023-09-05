Azerbaijan's Unec Foundation Holds Strategic Communication, Crisis Management Training (Photo)

The training, led by the head of the Foundation's department, Ellada Aliyeva, focuses on essential knowledge and skills in the fields of public and strategic communication, the development of relationships with fogroups, the fundamental principles of structured communication, digitalization, crisis communication, interaction with the media, and the determination of priority directions.

Given that the continuupdating of templates and scenarios is of particular importance in crisis situations, especially in the context of priority and high-risk activities such as mine action, the UNEC Research Foundation is committed to regularly conducting such trainings. As a result of the trainings conducted by the Foundation in the past, an increase in the efficiency of internal and external communication within government structures has been observed.