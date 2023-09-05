Azerbaijan's Unec Foundation Holds Strategic Communication, Crisis Management Training (Photo)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.5. The UNEC Research
Foundation of Azerbaijan State University of Economics, has
conducted another training session for government agencies.
Considering the intensity of work and the specific nature of the
activities of the Mine Action Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan,
a training on the topic of "Strategic Communication and Crisis
Management" was held for the leading experts and heads of divisions
of the Agency with the aim of enhancing the necessary skills for
improving their performance, Trend reports.
The training, led by the head of the Foundation's department,
Ellada Aliyeva, focuses on essential knowledge and skills in the
fields of public and strategic communication, the development of
relationships with fogroups, the fundamental principles of
structured communication, digitalization, crisis communication,
interaction with the media, and the determination of priority
directions.
Given that the continuupdating of templates and scenarios is
of particular importance in crisis situations, especially in the
context of priority and high-risk activities such as mine action,
the UNEC Research Foundation is committed to regularly conducting
such trainings. As a result of the trainings conducted by the
Foundation in the past, an increase in the efficiency of internal
and external communication within government structures has been
observed.
