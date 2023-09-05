Save 91% On Cleverget All

Shenzhen, Guangdong Sep 5, 2023 (Issuewire)

-

The first day of school will be here before people know it. Whether people are dreading the return to the classroom or counting down the days until September, there's no denying it - summer will soon be coming to a close, and students everywhere need to gear up for the new school year, which means shopping all the essentials. Thankfully, Leawo Software, a leading developer and supplier specializing in multimedia solution and data management software, announces the last two weeks for shoppers to avail themselves of a staggering 91% discount on CleverGet All-in-One 11 . This incredible offer will be available until September 15, 2023.

CleverGet All-in-One 11 is a comprehensive package consisting of 28 impressive modules designed to enhance the downloading experience for users. Included in this package are essential tools such as Video Downloader, Amazon Downloader, Apple TV+ Downloader, Netflix Downloader, Max Downloader, Hulu Downloader, Disney+ Downloader, OnlyFans Downloader, and many more. Notably, the Video Downloader module allows users to download content in resolutions as high as 8K from over 1000 social media platforms and free movie websites. This means users can easily access their favorite videos, movies, TV shows, music videos, and even live stream videos from platforms such as YouTube , Facebook , Soap2Day , FMovies , MyFlixer, and others.

The CleverGet All-in-One 11 package also offers advanced features such as batch processing and playlist downloading. Users have the convenience of downloading specific episodes or entire seasons of their favorite TV shows with ease. Furthermore, CleverGet enables users to save videos in popular formats such as MP4, MKV, WebM, and more, catering to a wide range of preferences. With its user-friendly interface and straightforward process, downloading videos using CleverGet has never been easier. Simply locate the desired video, select the preferred download options, and click "Download" to initiate the process.

During this limited-time event, customers have the opportunity to purchase the lifetime license of CleverGet All-in-One 11 at a remarkable 91% discount. Priced at just $219.95, this exclusive offer allows users to save a staggering $2318.65. Additionally, Leawo Software is offering individual modules like Video Downloader, Amazon Downloader, Netflix Downloader, Apple TV+ Downloader, Max Downloader, Hulu Downloader, Disney+ Downloader, Discovery+ Downloader, and Paramount+ Downloader at a 50% discount, with prices starting from $39.97 for lifetime licenses.

Therefore, this is the unmissable final opportunity to enjoy significant savings on Leawo Software's CleverGet All-in-One 11. Experience a world of seamless video downloading and enrich multimedia collection today. What's more, Leawo Software offers a complimentary Screen Recorder to all visitors by simply providing their name and email on the promotion page. This advanced screen recorder allows users to effortlessly capture superior quality videos, thereby enhancing their multimedia experience.

About Leawo Software

Leawo Software is a multimedia software developer dedicated to providing practical and useful software products and services to worldwide media fans. Its products include PhotoIns, Blu-ray Player, Blu-ray Ripper, Blu-ray Copy, Blu-ray Creator, Music Recorder, Tunes Cleaner, iTransfer, iOSFix, etc. for both Win and Mac platforms. With a strong foon innovation and user experience, Leawo Software strives to deliver high-quality products that enhance digital entertainment experiences across variplatforms.