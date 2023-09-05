Training Held As Part Of Nato's Defence Education Enhancement Programme In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 5. As part of the
NATO's Defence Education Enhancement Programme (DEEP), National
Defense University of Azerbaijan hosted training on improvement of
teachers-instructors, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Defense
Ministry.
"The main purpose of the conducted training is to train leading
instructors, to improve the knowledge and skills of the teaching
staff of the National Defense University. It should be noted that
the training will last until September 8," the ministry said.
Back in July, a delegation led by Major General Stefan Fix,
Headquarters Joint Force Command Brunssum (JFC Brunssum) Deputy
Chief of Staff for Support, visited Baku in accordance with the
Individual Partnership Cooperation Program for 2023.
The delegation paid a visit to Azerbaijan's National Defense
University.
Major General Stefan Fix noted that the reforms carried out in
the Azerbaijan Army have demonstrated their results in all fields,
including the field of military education.
