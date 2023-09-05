Belgium Buys From Germany Sea Sparrow Missiles For Ukraine - Media

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ministry of Defense of Belgium acquired from Germany a batch of Sea Sparrow sea-to-air missiles, part of which are intended for Ukraine.
That's reported by Ukrinform with reference to the Belgian publication L'Echo
A total of 14 missiles were purchased, eight of which will be donated to Ukraine.
It is noted that Germany has just decommissioned the last frigate that used these American munitions. Ukraine can upgrade them for use from the surface platforms or drones. Belgium was able to purchase them for EUR7,000 each. Read also: Only Scholz blocks supply of Tau missiles to Ukraine - Head of the Bundestag Defense Committee
The current assistance package worth €150,000 also provides for the supply of 3,200 magazines for assault rifles and about fifty explosive devices for detonating ground obstacles.
As reported last January, Belgium approved EUR 90 million in aid to Ukraine, including missiles and small arms.
Sea Sparrow Photo: U.S. Navy
