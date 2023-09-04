In Kharkiv Region, 40% Of Territory Potentially Dangerous Klymenko

Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko said this during his working visit to Kharkiv region, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"According to experts' estimates, 40% of the territory of Kharkiv region is potentially dangerous. Over 76,500 explosives have been neutralized by sappers of the State Emergency Service during mine clearance. The work is ongoing,” Klymenko said.

In addition, the Minister of Internal Affairs discussed the issue of reconstruction and construction of bomb shelters with Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration.

As reported by Ukrinform, from Monday, pupils in Kharkiv began to attend two-shift offline classes in the Kharkiv Metro.