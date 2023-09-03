Russian Missile Ship Carrying Eight Kalibrs Spotted In Black Sea

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Buyan-M corvette (small artillery and missile ship) with eight Kalibr-type cruise missiles on board has joined Russia's naval group in the Black Sea.
The relevant statement was made by Ukraine's Southern Defense Forces on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
“The missile threat across Ukraine has been estimated as high. Please do not ignore the air raid sirens,” the military warned.
A reminder that, on the morning of September 3, 2023, no missile carriers were spotted among Russian warships in the Black Sea.
MENAFN03092023000193011044ID1107001330
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.