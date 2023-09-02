Azerbaijani, Chinese Companies Enhancing Cooperation

The event featured services from thousands of local and foreign companies and was attended by the leaders of China's state institutions and other countries. Azerbaijan has been represented at CIFTIS with a unified booth since 2019.

The Azerbaijani delegates held meetings with the heads of Chinese companies, highlighting the importance of developing cooperation, as well as informed about Azerbaijan's favorable business environment, projects in the field of alternative energy, as well as opportunities created for investors in alternative energy projects and prospective partnership directions.

During the meeting with the Chairman of China International Energy Group Co. Ltd. Liu Yijiang, the delegates informed about Azerbaijan's potential in the green energy sector and projects being implemented in this direction on the country's liberated territories.

Besides, the Azerbaijani delegates got acquainted with the company's activities. The parties discussed cooperation in desalination of seawater, solar, wind, and hydroenergy.

The progress of the company's project for building a ceramic tile manufacturing plant in Azerbaijan and prospects for cooperation was discussed with Chairman of Wenzhou Ningshing Trading Co. Ltd. Fan Jiangshan.

During the meeting with Vice President of Wontai Power Lin Baisheng, opportunities for investing in wind farm and energy storage system projects were highlighted.

The parties discussed the potential implementation of an energy storage system project based on public-private partnership and other cooperation matters.

Meanwhile, the delegation headed by Jabbarov is on an official visit to China. Within the framework of the visit, the opening of the Azerbaijan Trading House in Beijing among other events is scheduled.

In addition, during the visit to China, the delegation headed by the Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan discussed cooperation within the framework of the "One Belt, One Road" initiative and promising infrastructure development projects.

On September 1, Azerbaijan signed an agreement on investment cooperation with China.