Azerbaijani, Chinese Companies Enhancing Cooperation

delegation, led by Minister of Economy Mikail Jabbarov,
participated in the opening ceremony of the China International
Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) and discussed expanding
cooperation with the heads of China Energy International Group Co.
Ltd., Wenzhou Nixin, and Wontai Power, Trend reports.
The event featured services from thousands of local and foreign
companies and was attended by the leaders of China's state
institutions and other countries. Azerbaijan has been represented
at CIFTIS with a unified booth since 2019.
The Azerbaijani delegates held meetings with the heads of
Chinese companies, highlighting the importance of developing
cooperation, as well as informed about Azerbaijan's favorable
business environment, projects in the field of alternative energy,
as well as opportunities created for investors in alternative
energy projects and prospective partnership directions.
During the meeting with the Chairman of China International
Energy Group Co. Ltd. Liu Yijiang, the delegates informed about
Azerbaijan's potential in the green energy sector and projects
being implemented in this direction on the country's liberated
territories.
Besides, the Azerbaijani delegates got acquainted with the
company's activities. The parties discussed cooperation in
desalination of seawater, solar, wind, and hydroenergy.
The progress of the company's project for building a ceramic
tile manufacturing plant in Azerbaijan and prospects for
cooperation was discussed with Chairman of Wenzhou Ningshing
Trading Co. Ltd. Fan Jiangshan.
During the meeting with Vice President of Wontai Power Lin
Baisheng, opportunities for investing in wind farm and energy
storage system projects were highlighted.
The parties discussed the potential implementation of an energy
storage system project based on public-private partnership and
other cooperation matters.
Meanwhile, the delegation headed by Jabbarov is on an official
visit to China. Within the framework of the visit, the opening of
the Azerbaijan Trading House in Beijing among other events is
scheduled.
In addition, during the visit to China, the delegation headed by
the Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan discussed cooperation within
the framework of the "One Belt, One Road" initiative and promising
infrastructure development projects.
On September 1, Azerbaijan signed an agreement on investment
cooperation with China.
