China Keen To Expand Bilateral Ties With Uzbekistan Amid Mirziyoyev's Visit

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 1. China is
interested in strengthening a profitable partnership with
Uzbekistan, Trend reports.
President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping, in his
congratulatory message of the occasion of the Independence Day of
Uzbekistan, reaffirmed China's readiness for further cooperation
with Uzbekistan, in order to promote stable and consistent
development of bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership and
give new impeto building the Chinese-Uzbek community.
Meanwhile, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev is
scheduled to visit China to participate in Third International
Cooperation Forum“One Belt, One Road” in October of 2023.
The ties between China and Uzbekistan have strengthened after
China started railroad cargo transportation from Zhangjiakou to
Uzbekistan. The first shipment, consisting of car components,
household appliances and textiles, left for the Uzbek capital on
August 29.
Furthermore, Uzbekistan's vast export potential was made
available to Chinese companies and importers at the 31st Guangzhou
Fair in China, where more than 20 types of processed agricultural
products and confectionery products produced in the country and
suitable for export were presented.
