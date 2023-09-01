China Keen To Expand Bilateral Ties With Uzbekistan Amid Mirziyoyev's Visit

President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping, in his congratulatory message of the occasion of the Independence Day of Uzbekistan, reaffirmed China's readiness for further cooperation with Uzbekistan, in order to promote stable and consistent development of bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership and give new impeto building the Chinese-Uzbek community.

Meanwhile, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev is scheduled to visit China to participate in Third International Cooperation Forum“One Belt, One Road” in October of 2023.

The ties between China and Uzbekistan have strengthened after China started railroad cargo transportation from Zhangjiakou to Uzbekistan. The first shipment, consisting of car components, household appliances and textiles, left for the Uzbek capital on August 29.

Furthermore, Uzbekistan's vast export potential was made available to Chinese companies and importers at the 31st Guangzhou Fair in China, where more than 20 types of processed agricultural products and confectionery products produced in the country and suitable for export were presented.