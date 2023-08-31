Rwanda President Retires 12 Generals, 80 Senior Officers From Army



The retirements announced by the RDF in a statement came after Kagame announced a number of promotions and appointments in the military earlier Wednesday.



Those retired include old guards who fought in the country's liberation war in 1994, the statement showed.



The list includes Gen James Kabarebe, Gen. Fred Ibingira, and Lt Gen Charles Kayonga.



Both Kabarebe and Kayonga previously served as Chief of Defense Staff of the Rwandan army during separate periods while Ibingira served as chief of staff of reserve forces.



Kayonga also previously served as Rwanda's ambassador to China, while Kabarebe served as defense minister.



Others retired included Lt Gen Frank Mushyo Kamanzi, who is Rwanda's ambassador to Russia, and Maj Gen Albert Murasira, also a former defense minister.



Kagame also approved the retirement of 83 senior officers and six junior officers from the army, the statement indicated.



Also retired are 86 senior non-commissioned officers. At least 678 soldiers were retired after their contracts ended, while 160 others were discharged on medical grounds, according to the statement. Enditem