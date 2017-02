E-Mail Article Printer-Friendly Translate Share Article Text Size





Late last month, the Iraqi army announced the "total liberation" of eastern Mosul -- after three months of fighting -- from the grip of the terrorist group. (MENAFN - The Peninsula) BAGHDAD: Islamic State militants have executed five civilians for attempting to flee the northern city of Mosul, according to an Iraqi army officer.First Lieutenant Nayef al-Zubeidi said the civilians had been killed in western Mosul for violating IS orders not to flee the city.'IS has threatened anyone trying to flee the city with death, he told Anadolu Agency on Monday.The Iraqi army, backed by U.S.-led coalitin warplanes, is currently engaged in a massive offensive to recapture Mosul, the country's second largest city, from IS.The terrorist organization has overrun Mosul -- along vast swathes of territory in northern and western Iraq -- in 2014.Late last month, the Iraqi army announced the "total liberation" of eastern Mosul -- after three months of fighting -- from the grip of the terrorist group.