US Official Says '80-85%' Confident Of Signing Irandeal

MENAFN - Jordan Times) WASHINGTON, United States - The United States is "80 to 85 percent" confident of signing a peace deal with Iran in the coming days, a senior official in President Donald Trump's administration said Friday.

"We do expect us to be signing this agreement over the next few days. I can't give you an exact date," the senior official told reporters in a call, speaking on condition of anonymity.

"If I were to give you a confidence that we were going to be signing this agreement, I maybe would have said 75 per cent this morning, it's probably more like 80-85 percent now, but it's not 100 percent."

The United States and Iran have "never been closer" to a deal on ending the war in the Middle East, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Friday.

"The Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding has never been closer," Araghchi wrote on X, referring to the Pakistani capital which hosted previous US-Iran talks.

"Pending its finalization, the media should refrain from entering speculation about its content," he added, after purported details of the accord were published by Iranian media.

"In line with our responsible and transparent approach, all details will be shared with the public in due course," Araghchi added.

Expectations have grown in recent days that the two sides are on the verge of an accord, even if tensions and sticking points remain.

US President Donald Trump had earlier lashed out at the leaks in Iranian media, saying on Truth Social "they have NOTHING to do with the terms that were agreed to, in writing".