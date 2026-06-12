IND Vs AFG ODI: Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer Eye 3000-Run Milestone

There will be some milestones up for grabs for the skipper Shubman Gill and vice-captain Shreyas Iyer as they take on Afghanistan in the first ODI of the three-match series at Dharamsala on Saturday. The first match of the three-match series between India and Afghanistan will start in Dharamsala on Saturday.

Gill, Iyer Approach 3,000 ODI Runs

The occasion could be a special one for the captain and vice-captain duo, as they are heading towards the milestone of 3,000 ODI runs. Currently in 76 ODIs, Iyer has scored 2,977 runs in 70 innings at an average of 46.51 and a strike rate of 98.51, with five centuries and 23 fifties. This year in three ODIs, Iyer has not set the world on fire exactly with his performances, scoring just 60 runs at an average of 20.00, with a best score of 49. His underwhelming performances contributed to India's loss to New Zealand in the ODI series earlier this year.

Gill is also 47 runs away from 3,000 ODI runs, having made 2,953 runs in 61 ODIs and innings at an average of 55.71 and a strike rate of 99.02, with eight centuries and 17 fifties. This year in three ODIs, Gill has made 135 runs at an average of 45.00, with a strike rate of 95.07, including two fifties and a best score of 56.

Squads

India Squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar, Prasidh Krishna, Prince Yadav

Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Rahmat Shah, Ikram Alikhil(w), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangeyalia Kharoti, AM Ghazanfar, Bilal Sami, Darwish Rasooli, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi. (ANI)

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