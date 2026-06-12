Ukraine Removes Russian From List Of Protected Minority Languages Under New Law

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was announced on Facebook by Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk.

Stefanchuk stressed that signing the law is an important step in protecting Ukraine's linguistic environment and fulfilling its European commitments.

“The Russian language has been removed from the list of languages to which Ukraine applies the provisions of the Charter. This is a fair and logical decision. The language of the aggressor state cannot enjoy protection instruments designed to support the languages of indigenous peoples and national minorities,” he said.

He added that Ukraine protects its state language, respects linguistic and cultural diversity, and eliminates privileges previously associated with Russian imperial influence.

“This is a decision about dignity, justice, and linguistic security of Ukraine,” Stefanchuk said.

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As previously reported by Ukrinform, last year, the Verkhovna Rada adopted a law updating the official translation of the European Charter for Regional or Minority Languages.