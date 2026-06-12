No Threatening Buildup Detected On Belarus Border Ukrainian SBGS

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was stated in a television broadcast by Andrii Demchenko, Spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

He said that Ukrainian authorities are closely monitoring the situation, including potential risk escalation, the formation of strike groups, or the possible redeployment of additional Russian forces into Belarus.

“However, near our border, there is currently no buildup of units or formations that could carry out an actual invasion of our country or engage in any provocative actions. Fortunately, this is not being recorded,” Demchenko said.

At the same time, Ukrainian border guards are strengthening defensive capabilities along the border, including engineering fortifications.

He noted that defensive and fortification lines are being expanded, and Ukrainian Armed Forces units continue to deploy mine-explosive barriers in the most vulnerable areas to prevent any movement of military equipment.

“Fortification lines are being expanded, and the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to increase mine-explosive barriers in the most dangerous directions in order to prevent any movement of equipment,” he said.

Budanov: Ukraine must be ready for any scenario, including possible threat from

Demchenko emphasized that Ukrainians should remain prepared for any developments, as the Belarusian direction remains a potential threat as long as Belarus continues to support Russia.

He also said that Ukraine's border service is receiving signals indicating continued Russian pressure on Belarus to become more actively involved in the war against Ukraine.

As previously reported, on June 3, 2026, Demchenko said that Ukrainian border guards had detained 160 violators on the Belarusian section of the border over the previous five months of the year.