Gender Equality In IAF A Reality, Says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that gender equality in the Indian Air Force (IAF) is no longer merely a concept but has become a reality, with women officers excelling across different branches of the force.

While interacting with flight cadets and officers, Singh highlighted the growing role of women in the Air Force and said, "It gives me great joy to see that gender equality in the Indian Air Force is no longer just a concept; it has become a reality. Today, our female officers are setting new benchmarks of excellence across every wing of the Air Force. This inclusive culture stands as a living testament to the self-confidence and progressive spirit of a New India."

A Call to Duty and Vigilance

Addressing the cadets, the Defence Minister also spoke about the responsibilities that come with serving the nation and the need to remain prepared for future challenges. He encouraged the young officers to stay vigilant, seize opportunities, and always place national interest above anything. "Your careers will be filled with both challenges and opportunities. You must remain alert. Face challenges head-on. Identify opportunities and transform them for the benefit of the nation. It becomes your duty to place the nation above everything else," Singh added.

Defining True Patriotism

The Defence Minister further elaborated on the meaning of patriotism, saying it is reflected in everyday actions and dedication to duty rather than grand gestures. He asserted, "I believe that patriotism is not about grand displays or elaborate rituals. True patriotism is what you have lived and learned during this training, waking up early and donning the uniform, grasping every detail in the classroom with dedication, placing a reassuring hand on a comrade's shoulder, and embracing a spirit of service that puts duty before self. These are all examples of patriotism. Your small, everyday actions serve as offerings to the great mission of nation-building." (ANI)

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