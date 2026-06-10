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Additional Revenues Are Directed Toward Increasing Reserves In Azerbaijan Minister

Additional Revenues Are Directed Toward Increasing Reserves In Azerbaijan Minister


2026-06-10 05:37:20
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11. The model that has brought success to Azerbaijan over the past decades is based on directing additional revenues primarily into reserves, Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said in an exclusive interview with AZERTAC and İTV.

Noting that the liberated territories are a very good example of this approach, he said:“These reserves-the reserves of the Oil Fund and the Central Bank-and shock-absorbing mechanisms, in turn, serve to ensure macroeconomic and macro-fiscal stability.

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