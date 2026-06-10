Additional Revenues Are Directed Toward Increasing Reserves In Azerbaijan Minister

Noting that the liberated territories are a very good example of this approach, he said:“These reserves-the reserves of the Oil Fund and the Central Bank-and shock-absorbing mechanisms, in turn, serve to ensure macroeconomic and macro-fiscal stability.

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